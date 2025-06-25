Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

