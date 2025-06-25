American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $48.46 million for the quarter.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.