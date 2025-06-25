FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ON Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $296,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

