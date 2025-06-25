B. Riley Has Bearish Forecast for Redwire Q2 Earnings

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Redwire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Redwire Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.53. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwire by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

