Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKTR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 156.3%

Shares of NKTR opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.