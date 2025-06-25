Q3 Earnings Forecast for PBF Energy Issued By Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.3%

PBF Energy stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $1,914,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,696,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,127,765.20. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 224,500 shares of company stock worth $3,816,695 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after buying an additional 3,612,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 182,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,690,000 after purchasing an additional 184,194 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.