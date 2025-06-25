Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for COO Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $70.93 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,121,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,977,000 after acquiring an additional 284,943 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 567,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.