Q2 EPS Estimates for Everest Group Lowered by Zacks Research

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everest Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $15.39. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $14.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $16.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $13.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $60.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $69.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $340.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

