FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Increased by Analyst

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $23.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.81. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.99 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $464.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average is $399.29. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.