Q1 EPS Estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.09 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,777.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 299,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,328,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 481,700 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

