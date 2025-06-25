Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GLPI Q4 Earnings

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 20th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.