Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $923.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $166,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $7,818,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

