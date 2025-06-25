What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for FedEx FY2025 Earnings?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $18.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.46. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

FedEx stock opened at $229.06 on Monday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after buying an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

