Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on NXPI FY2025 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $9.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2026 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $218.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

