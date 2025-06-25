Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Delek US Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DK opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Delek US has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

