WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $62.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $72,576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WNS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 312,519 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

