Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

