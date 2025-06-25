Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$31.64

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$25.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.17. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 309.94%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

