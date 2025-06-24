Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 338,066 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,066 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 2.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after buying an additional 732,516 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 281,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 251,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

