PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $635.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

