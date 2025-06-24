Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,322,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

