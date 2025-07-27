Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap
Institutional Trading of Aercap
Aercap Price Performance
NYSE AER opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aercap has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07.
Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aercap Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.
Aercap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aercap
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.