Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 473.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aercap has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

