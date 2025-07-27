Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research set a $51.00 target price on Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. Viking has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 92.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

