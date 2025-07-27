Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 3,367 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Crawford & Company Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.90 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $50,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,339.22. The trade was a 15.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

