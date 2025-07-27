ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 399,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,068,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

