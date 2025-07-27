Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 11,137 shares.The stock last traded at $0.94 and had previously closed at $1.06.

Heritage Media Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $665.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Heritage Media Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

