Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.4%
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.41 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.59%.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.
