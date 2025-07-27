PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $883,180.87. This trade represents a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,271,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 497,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of PRCT opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

