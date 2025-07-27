Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

