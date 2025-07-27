Reviewing Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) & ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Profitability

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThyssenKrupp -2.98% -9.52% -3.46% Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais 0.69% 0.67% 0.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThyssenKrupp and Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.22 -$1.63 billion ($1.80) -7.40 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais $4.80 billion 0.09 -$27.06 million $0.02 41.50

Volatility and Risk

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais beats ThyssenKrupp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals. It also manufactures and sells steel products; manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and transforms cold-rolled coils into hot-dip galvanized coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. It serves automotive, construction, distribution, energy, white line, oil and gas, and machines and equipment markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

