Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

WHR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WHR stock opened at $99.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.20 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.