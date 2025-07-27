Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $3,345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,469.91. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.85.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,764,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,354,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $83,533,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,635,000 after acquiring an additional 232,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.