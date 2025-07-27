David Coyne Acquires 2,041,959 Shares of Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR) Stock

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR – Get Free Report) insider David Coyne acquired 2,041,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$4,349,372.67 ($2,861,429.39).
David Coyne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 8th, David Coyne acquired 6,133,546 shares of Spartan Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$11,960,414.70 ($7,868,693.88).
Spartan Resources Stock Performance
About Spartan Resources
