David Coyne Acquires 2,041,959 Shares of Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR) Stock

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR – Get Free Report) insider David Coyne acquired 2,041,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$4,349,372.67 ($2,861,429.39).

David Coyne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spartan Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, July 8th, David Coyne acquired 6,133,546 shares of Spartan Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of A$11,960,414.70 ($7,868,693.88).

Spartan Resources Stock Performance

About Spartan Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spartan Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects. Its flagship project is the Dalgaranga gold project, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located to the north-west of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources Limited and changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited in August 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.