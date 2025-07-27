Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Purchases 29,984,569 Shares of Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Free Report) insider Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren bought 29,984,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,398,765.52 ($1,578,135.21).

Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren bought 18,064,698 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,445,175.84 ($950,773.58).

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren bought 192,430,745 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394,459.60 ($10,127,933.95).

On Tuesday, July 1st, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 405,472,574 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,437,805.92 ($21,340,661.79).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren sold 44,228,329 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$3,538,266.32 ($2,327,806.79).

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 649,303,872 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,944,309.76 ($34,173,888.00).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 447,769,993 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,821,599.44 ($23,566,841.74).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 8,458,192 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$676,655.36 ($445,168.00).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 10,221,949 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$817,755.92 ($537,997.32).

On Monday, May 26th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 286,829,633 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,209,777.98 ($11,322,222.36).

On Monday, May 19th, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren acquired 15,534,000 shares of Xanadu Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,227,186.00 ($807,359.21).

Xanadu Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 38.25% Kharmagtai Copper-Gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds 100% interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

