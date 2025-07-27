Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,290,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

