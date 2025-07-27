Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 19,004,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,481,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,348,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.35 on Friday. Nokia Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

