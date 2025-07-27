Advisor OS LLC Sells 398 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $226.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.