Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.