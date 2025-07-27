Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.6%

SCM opened at $14.84 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $421.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 million. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

