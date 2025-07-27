Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robot Consulting (NASDAQ:LAWR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Robot Consulting Stock Up 0.3%

LAWR opened at $3.19 on Friday.

Robot Consulting Company Profile

Robot Consulting Co Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

