Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOUS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $530.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 582,402 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 608,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

