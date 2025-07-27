Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 36,365 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,363,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 455,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 867,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 273,638 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $40,635.66. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,524.02. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,328 shares of company stock worth $254,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

