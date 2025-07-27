Bluemount (NASDAQ:BMHL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bluemount (NASDAQ:BMHL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Bluemount Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMHL opened at $4.18 on Friday.

Bluemount Company Profile

We, through our operating subsidiaries, are a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, approximately 70.92% of our total revenue was derived from provision of consulting and advisory services, approximately 26.08% was derived from trading of commodities such as luxury timepieces and approximately 3.00% derived from financial services.

