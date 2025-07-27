Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Youxin Technology Stock Down 25.9%

Youxin Technology stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Youxin Technology has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Youxin Technology Company Profile

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

