Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 2,748 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of PriceSmart worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in PriceSmart by 481.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $40,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,695.62. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,144. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $973,382. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $107.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $113.59.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

