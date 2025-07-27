Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,142 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

