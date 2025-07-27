Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,546,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,672,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.37. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.