Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Nutrien from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Insider Activity

Nutrien Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.56, for a total value of C$574,611.83. Also, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total value of C$2,472,768.32. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,323 shares of company stock worth $105,390 and sold 42,822 shares worth $3,632,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$82.36 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 137.48%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.