Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $6.64 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

