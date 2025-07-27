Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

